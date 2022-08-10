Football | Sunny Helsinki delights the German guests of the Supercup: “This is a beautiful city”

Helsinki is a white city on Wednesday as supporters of both Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt donned their favorite team’s jerseys.

The park in Kaisaniemi is especially white, where the supporters of the German challenger team in the soccer Supercup final are having their own party. The weather is warm and the atmosphere is relaxed. At the edges of the sand field, beer, sausage and khacha bites are sold.

Eintracht-minded football guests have reserved their own area in the heart of Helsinki. The reason is clear – at least 8,000 of them are there. That’s how many tickets ended up for supporters through the club’s ticket quota. Less than 2,000 tickets were used of Real’s quota.

“We came here yesterday [tiistaina] on the ferry. We flew to Tallinn and came from there to Helsinki by ferry. Tomorrow we return to Frankfurt on a direct flight”, Bettina Benz tells.

He prepares for tonight’s match together Jonas Benz, Stefan Benzin, Miklas Benzin, by David Seddig and by Marc Seddig with.

“This is a beautiful city. We had time to see some sights in the morning before we came here.”

Jonas Benz (front left), Bettina Benz, David Seddig (back left), Marc Seddig and Stefan Benz (back) enjoying their time in Finland and Helsinki.

To the party the main destination of the trip is the Olympic Stadium, familiar to tourists. The match starting at ten in the evening will be visibly moved.

“Of course we will march there. We must. We also did it in Seville and Barcelona,” says Bettina Benz, referring to last spring’s memorable playoffs.

Eintracht knocked out FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals and beat Glasgow Rangers in the final played in Seville.

The present joins hands with the past in Helsinki, as the guests of the German Fanfest are numerous club legends from the 1950s and 1960s.

“It’s great to see old champions, and it’s also nice to meet other supporters. We’ve also been to the official fan area, where we bought t-shirts and scarves,” says Bettina Benz, referring to Kansalaistor’s Fan Festival.

Javier Bravo (left) and Gonzalo Bravo from Madrid are preparing for the Supercup by playing football tennis.

Spanish Gonzalo Bravo and Javier Bravo show off their skills on the soccer tennis court in the corner of the official fan zone.

“We’ve been in the fan zone for maybe a few hours. We came to Finland about a week ago,” says Gonzalo Bravo.

The two who arrived from Madrid are dressed in Real Madrid jerseys. Jeans and sneakers can be found on the legs, but the game goes on and the opponents fall.

They hope for the same in the evening. The brothers head from the fan zone to the Olympic Stadium, but unlike the Germans, they have no information about a possible supporter march.

“I don’t know exactly what will happen with it,” says Gonzalo Bravo.

Gonzalo Bravo arrived in Finland about a week ago.

Fan zone a steady stream of people flocks to the Supercup, Champions League and Europa League trophies, which are among the attractions.

Football fans have the opportunity to photograph themselves with the trophies. A native of Iraq Ditto Saleh17, takes advantage of the opportunity.

“I would like to go to tonight’s match, but I don’t have tickets yet. I hope my brother can get the tickets so I can get there,” says Saleh.

Dressed in a Real Madrid jersey, Saleh has lived in Helsinki for four years.

“This fan zone is really cool. My favorite player is Karim Benzema.”

The favorite player of Iraqi Sama Saleh, wearing a Real Madrid shirt, is Karim Benzema.

From Espoo Eero Juuti poses in front of the Real Madrid team photo in his favorite club’s uniform. Karim Benzema’s name adorns the back of the shirt.

In the evening, 8-year-old Juuti sees his favorite for the first time.

“I have my father, older brother and older brother’s godfather with me,” says Juuti.

His father Hannu Juuti says that the decision to purchase tickets was easy. The rarity of the event attracts families who like to watch football.

“When the opportunity came, of course we tried to get tickets and we succeeded. We go to see it in the evening with a great feeling. The weather is favorable and the feeling is good.”

Eero Juuti vents in the fan area in front of the team photo of his favorite club, Real Madrid.

Football Association event operations manager Kalle Marttinen Wednesday has gone as planned. Everything looks good a few hours before the match starts.

“According to the reports I have received, there has been a good atmosphere both at the gathering of Frankfurt fans and at the Fan Festival,” says Marttinen, who is responsible for the arrangements as project director of the Football Association.

His day consists of a few meetings where everyone is on the same level of knowledge. The program is mainly about checking things.

“Actually, it’s been a nice calm day,” he says.

The atmosphere in the fan area seems relaxed and cheerful. However, the head of security and supervisor of orderlies refuse to comment on the course of the day. According to the duo, that is the task of the Balloliitto.

See also Memphis is injured against Getafe, Sevilla and Real Sociedad secure European tickets Eintracht Frankfurt’s supporters marched from Kaisaniemi Park along Mannerheimintie to the Olympic Stadium.

In the fan zone there are enough events everywhere. Anna Abreu performs before the match and Darude at half time.

The joint karaoke in the early evening doesn’t seem to interest anyone. In addition, the A-Type and Antero Mertaranta hit Wonderful, Lions, wonderful seems like a complete misjudgment as a football day program number also in connection with karaoke.

Star guests of the afternoon Perparim Hetemaj, Mika Väyrynen and Pekka Lagerblom are biting Tero Karhun in the exam also for HJK’s Thursday European game.

HJK is visible among the Supercup people better than ever this season. Flyers and posters tell about the important Maribor match.

Hetemaj expects an entertaining and goal-rich match between high-quality teams from the Supercup. Lagerblom thinks that the underdog position suits Eintracht, and Väyrynen predicts that the night at the Olympic Stadium will be “a crazy event”.

It’s quiet in the Olympic Stadium at seven o’clock in the evening.

Mannerheimintie fills up with singing Germans after dark. The procession arrives at the Olympic Stadium exactly before the gates open. The time is 18:55.

The line-up of stewards let the soccer crowd in four minutes later. Everything seems peaceful. The police are watching the situation from the sidelines.

The authorities do not comment on the course of the day in their own name. However, as anonymous, the estimate is released from the snapshot until seven in the evening.

“This is really fun.”