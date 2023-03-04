Football | Sunday’s British classic will see some great fighting pairs – one will rise above the rest

Major some of the football leagues – let alone the top leagues – league matches are just that, league matches among others. However, a few encounters during the season are special for both sides of the match, and one of those will be played on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United are the most iconic fighting pair in English football, whose enmities have endured decades. The first match was already played in 1894 and the most recent in August of last year.

The next show is on Liverpool’s home ground at Anfield Road on Sunday at 18:30 Finnish time.

Unlike last years, Liverpool enters the match with a clearly lower league position than Man U. ManU is third in the league and fighting for the championship, Liverpool is only sixth, ten points behind their opponent. However, it has still been strong at home, losing only one of 12 matches.

The preliminary setup of the match is slightly different from the usual, but the formation of tight fighting pairs on different sides of the field and even outside the boundaries is familiar.

Battle Pairs:

Goalkeepers: Alisson –David de Gea

Goalkeepers don’t really fight each other, but even one failure can decide the match. Both Liverpool’s Alisson and ManU’s de Gea have played all their team’s matches and conceded 28 goals. Both are elite in the series, so easy goals are hardly seen.

Casemiro and David de Gea's smile has been sensitive.

Midfield: Fabinho –Casemiro

Casemiro, the midfield player who came from Real Madrid for this season, has been great. The Brazilian national team player positions himself correctly, maintains the team’s pitch balance, makes interceptions, tackles hard and even scores goals. Sometimes, of course, it also rushes over, like at the beginning of February, when Casemiro grabbed Crystal Palace Will Hughes throat with both hands.

Brazilian national team player Fabinho also operates at the base of Liverpool’s midfield. However, the men’s marching order is clear, which was evident in last year’s World Cup: Casemiro played, Fabinho sat on the bench.

Dominating the midfield can well decide the match.

Defense vs. Offense: Trent Alexander-Arnold–Marcus Rashford

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s skills in the attacking direction are known, but the shortcomings at the defensive end have not disappeared. Now he has the hottest goal stick in the series. Marcus Rashford is aiming for a place among the club legends Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo alongside, and it will be successful if he scores in the sixth league game in a row.

The goal crown will almost certainly go to Manchester City, who scored 27 times For Erling Haaland, but 14-hit Rashford has been key to ManU’s rise. Rashford only played the last half hour of Wednesday’s cup win against West Ham, but on Sunday, eyes will be on him from the first whistle.

Rashford can also play as a center forward, especially when For Virgil van Dijk a big responsibility would fall on stopping the goal gun.

Liverpool need success from Mohamed Salah against ManU as well.

Offense vs. Defense: Mohamed Salah–Luke Shaw

Salah is the all-time top scorer in matches between Liverpool and Manchester United with ten goals. This season, the net has swung eight times, also in the 1–2 loss to ManU. Salah scored more than 20 goals in a couple of previous seasons, so there is room for improvement.

Salah plays familiarly on Liverpool’s right wing, so his overshadowing will largely be left to Fullback Shaw. Shaw’s playing was still uncertain during the week, and a half-fit defender should not be played against Salah. Shaw is fit to be an important piece in ManU’s attack as well, but on Sunday the main task will be to stay on Salah’s skin – maybe even get under his skin.

Training: Jurgen Klopp–Erik ten Hag

The German Jürgen Klopp has brought Liverpool the Premier League title and the Champions League victory, but this season has been quite difficult. In the case of Klopp, there has been talk of the “curse of the seventh season”, which refers to the problems of the previous clubs in the seventh season. The team’s performance has been lacking the best edge throughout the season, but the beloved enemy at least gets the emotional charge to the required level.

Dutchman Erik Ten Hag came to Manchester for this season, and under him the team has found a long-lost momentum. The season started with a bit of a struggle, but the 2-1 win over Liverpool on August 22 turned the course up. So far this year, the team has only lost to the top team Arsenal. Player acquisitions, roles and style of play have taken ManU to a path reminiscent of years of glory.

Even though there are great fighting pairs on the field, the deciding factor for the final outcome of the match may still take place outside the white lines. Will both coaches only rely on what they are familiar with or will one of them manage to surprise the other with tactical choices?

Liverpool–Manchester United on Sunday at 18:30. Viaplay and V Sport will show the match.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have had a tight season.