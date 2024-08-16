Friday, August 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Such is the small but loud clientele of bars

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Such is the small but loud clientele of bars
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Supporters of football clubs are an important customer base for sports bars. Picture: Home album photos of the interviewees

A few Finnish supporter associations of Premier League clubs have contract bars where supporters go to watch matches. Large forces are only rarely mobilized.

Ismo Uusitupa HS

| Updated

Premier League football and pubs go together like the famous nose to the head.

On the spot, we gather in pubs and from there we either go to the match or stay in the pub to watch the game – except for the matches that start at 3pm on Saturdays, they are not shown on TV in England.

#Football #small #loud #clientele #bars

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Trump, from bulletproof glass to drones: here are the new measures for the Tycoon’s security

Trump, from bulletproof glass to drones: here are the new measures for the Tycoon's security

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]