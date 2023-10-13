Ljubljana

Who is Huhkaji’s most effective attacker recently? Quite a few would probably answer Teemu Pukki or Oliver Antman. Of course, the correct answer depends on the time frame. By one measure, the most effective has actually played in the shadow of the star players so far Benjamin Källman25.

This year, the most effective player has been Pukki with one goal and four assists, and the best scorer has been Antman, who scored three goals in the EC qualifiers.

In the last two years, Källman has been the second most effective player after Puk. But if you look at each attacker’s last ten competitive matches, Källman is the best scorer with five goals. In that analysis, Puki has powers 3+6 and Källman 5+2.

“It seems that the ball has hit the goal well in the national team. Of course, I always try to score goals,” Källman said on Thursday in Ljubljana, two days before the next EC qualifying match.

Antman, who made a breakthrough in the European Championship qualifiers by rushing, is sidelined for the last qualifying matches due to an injury. Important goals are now demanded and expected from other players.

So far, Källman has been in the starting line-up six times in his national team career. Before the match against Denmark in September, he had scored every time he entered the starting line-up.

“That streak ended in that match. I knew that at some point the streak would also break. It was the hardest game up to that point.”

Last In the European Championship qualifiers, Källman only played in an away match in Liechtenstein and scored the 2-0 lead goal that ensured victory. It was also Källman’s debut in Huuhkajie’s qualifying matches, but at the same time it remained the last national match for a long time. The next national matches came to him only last year, after a break of almost three years.

Last year, in the last matches of the Nations League, Källman got a bigger role and was in Montenegro to decide the victory with his goal, which brought Huuhkaji a place in a better draw basket for the EC qualifiers. This time he has played in four qualifiers, scored the winning goal in Northern Ireland, assisted the winning goal in Kazakhstan and scored against San Marino.

“Now it has felt really good. It feels like I have entered the team properly. There have been really good performances.”

Källman’s performances in the national team have probably been influenced by how he has developed in his club team.

Last summer, he moved from Turku Inter to Cracovia in the Polish league.

Källman says that life and playing in Poland have been going well for a good year. Power points have so far come in 44 matches 8+3. But perhaps even more relevant is how he feels he has developed as a player.

Eight years ago, Källman acquired the muscles that have helped him withstand the challenges of a professional career. Since then, Källman has sought explosive speed in his body above all.

“There is a pretty intense style of play. I have improved the most in how I can play at that tempo. If I want to advance in my career, I need more of that kind of ability. The higher level you play, the faster you have to make decisions in the game.”

Källman tells how he has to observe situations faster in Polish games and his technical performances have to be of higher quality. The first touch on the ball must be better. The game does not forgive bad touches.

“There you have to understand much faster where there is space on the field. The biggest development has taken place inside my head. Today, I can make better decisions at that tempo of the game.”

It is also evident in his games in the national team. Källman’s pass to Antman in the away game against Kazakhstan was one of the most stylish passes the national team has seen in a long time.

“I have to say that it is one of the best assists of my career. It helped that Antman’s movement was so good.”

In recent years, Huuhkaji has received more and more players with international level speed. He seems to be the fastest player Daniel Håkans, whose measured top speed on the field is 36.1 kilometers per hour. Antman will hardly lose much to Håkans, and won’t lose to Källmanka.

“I feel that speed is one of my strengths. In games, my best speed has been a little over 34 kilometers per hour.”

For the sake of comparison, let’s say that in the last Premier League season, the fastest players were measured at speeds of just over 36 kilometers per hour, and the fastest was Kyle Walker (37,31).

The scoundrels has been training in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, for Saturday’s critical EC qualifying match. Finland is third in the qualifying group and one point behind Slovenia and Denmark. Huhkaji must get points as soon as they come home, so that the opportunities for the EC tournament remain in their own hands before the next games.

Källman believes that the national team can manage the pressure situation.

“Everyone will surely understand that this is a very important game. It’s a great feeling that I can be involved.”

“Slovenia now has the support of the home crowd behind them. In return, we get a pretty physical team that is strong in duels. We have to be able to control their physicality.”

Källman says that it is better for him that he does not even know if he will play on Saturday.

“It’s better that I don’t think about it too much at this point.”

But he has a good itch for the upcoming game.

“It kind of feels like I could score again on Saturday.”

Slovenia–Finland on Saturday in Ljubljana at 19:00 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.