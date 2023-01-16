The yellow and black legend is Lasse Lehtinen’s three-year work from the six-time football champion team from Kuopio, whose ranks included several legendary players and coaches.

Lasse Lehtinen there is something important to say. 1.8 kilos. That’s how much the football book he wrote weighs Yellow and black legend: Kuopio Football Club 100 years.

Even at the beginning of the meeting, Lehtinen stresses that it is not a history or a historical work about the six-time Finnish football champion team.

Instead Yellow and black legend (KuPS Oy) is a story about a Finnish inland city, for which the past decades have been outgrown by a sporting self-esteem called Kuopio Palloseura.

“I tried to find things that are not generally known. For example, the fallen heroes of KuPS. At least four of them were found, one of whose descendants found out that he was a war orphan only when he grew up,” says Lehtinen.

KuPS turns one hundred years old on March 16, 2023.

“But the hundredth year of operation has come and gone.”

Lasse Lehtinen wrote the centenary history of KuPS at the same time as the biography of MP Heikki Ritavuori, who died in an assassination.

Yellow-black legend is the main owner of KuPS and the chairman of the Finnish Football Association Ari Lahten custom work. Lehtinen says that he became more enthusiastic about the topic the further the work progressed.

“I got a free hand from Lahti. Many of the interviewees also said, ‘give it a shot’ when I asked them for permission to write about something,” Lehtinen says about his three-year and 287-page career.

“It’s important that we found some contemporary stories that haven’t been explored much before. It was like police work, and more leads began to accumulate. Then we had to build a picture of the time and a story in the background.”

KUPS’ Markku Hyvärinen (left) in 1966 in a match against HJK. HJK players Nils Laine and Jaakko Murtovaara (right).

One One of the interviewees of “Anna Põmän” was a legendary figure of KuPS Markku Hyvärinenwho played in the second championship team of the Kuopio team in 1966 and served as the team’s coach twice at the turn of the 1980s and 1990s.

“I saw a lot of Marku’s personal correspondence and wondered if I could use everything. That’s when Markku said, ‘give me the piston’. Years earlier, the situation might have been different,” says Lehtinen.

Lehtinen managed to interview Hyvärin in time – Hyvärinen died in May 2021.

Hyvärinen is the only goal scorer in the main league from Kupsia in history. He also played one season in HJK. The move to HJK was a minor sensation in 1968. Hyvärinen stayed in Kuopio, where he trained with Elo, another club from Kuopio, and flew to Helsinki for games.

“KuPS was the dearest enemy of the people of Hessia for decades and vice versa,” says Lehtinen.

Elo was strongly the company of workers. Kuopio’s third club Kuopio Pallo-Toverit (KPT, later Koparit) was, despite its name, exceptionally right-wing.

“KuPS never became passionate one way or the other. According to Darwinism, it was the only one of the Kuopio clubs that survived properly. It had general approval from the right and the left,” says Lehtinen about the political era.

Hyvärinen was involved in five of KuPS’ six championships. In 1956 and 1958 he was the team’s mascot, in 1966 as a player and in 1974 and 1976 as a manager. He won the 1989 Finnish Cup as a coach.

The victory in the Finnish Cup was special because the goalkeeper of Haka, who was the opponent in the final Olli Huttunen conceded two own goals in the match.

At the Palloliitto award ceremony held last December, Huttunen asked Lehtinen if the book about KuPS is ready yet? Lehtinen said that it is and continued that the book also tells about the goals Huttunen conceded.

“Olli replied that I should still tell you about them,” Lehtinen laughs.

The day after the Cup victory, the tax office in Kuopio had seen a photo of KuPS’s biggest award check ever for 200,000 marks.

“They wanted to be welcomed to the tax office to pay,” Hyvärinen recalls in the book.

KuPS players celebrate the Finnish championship 2019.

In the book Hyvärinen tells about KuPS’s 30-year raven migration – after 1976, the championship was celebrated in Kuopio only in autumn 2019.

The club’s success is well illustrated by the fitness chart for the years 1923–2022 on the front and back cover of the book. In 1999, KuPS was looking for speed all the way from Kakkones. Since 2017, the team has won medals every time.

“It’s good that things haven’t just been glossed over. Even the unpleasant things have been dealt with. In bad times, the club was managed incompetently. There were too many old huru-ukkos on the board. The coaches and players were bad. Jealousy was reflected in everything,” says Lehtinen.

Which of KuPS’ six championships was the best?

“I haven’t thought about it, but the first championship (in 1956) is always a tough thing. There were only three clubs from the interior in the series. The others were from the coast and most of them Swedish-speaking.”

He led KuPS to the first championship as a coach Aaro Heikkinen. He was the janitor of the county government, whom Hyvärinen later compared to a top Dutch player and coach to Johan Cruyff.

“Heikkinen’s understanding of the game was international level. In his opinion, a pass over three meters was a waste,” says Lehtinen.

Heikkinen’s sentiments were “the opponent doesn’t make a mistake when the ball is held”. The well-known cliché in football, “we’re going to be together, we’re going to be together” was born from the saying.

“It was a product of that time. When you really enjoyed yourself and held the ball, the goal could often be missed,” says Lehtinen.

The 1966 championship led KuPS to the first European game in 1967. The opponent was the French St. Etienne.

KuPS goalkeeper in the away match Pertti “Tysse” Hänninen up to dozens of ghost fights. The home crowd was enraged by their own ineffectiveness. At halftime, a flock of chickens was released onto the field.

St. Etienne won only 2–0, when the result should have been a landslide victory. KuPS played under artificial lights for the first time.

After the game, the hosts had organized a party. “Tysse” was planted next to the chairman of the club. An interpreter stood behind.

The chairman asked what kind of compensation the hero goalkeeper would agree to stay in France.

“You don’t have enough money for me to stay here,” Hänninen answered.

After returning to Finland, he said that he survived the game with luck.

“I realized just as well that I have no business in professional fields. And I wouldn’t have left home anywhere. That’s why it was easy for me to say anything.”

In 1968, Aulis Rytkönen met Pele, who had visited Finland.

How about who is the best cupcake ever?

“Aulis Rytkönen without exception and in many ways. He was the biggest badass. Then it will come Olli Rissanen”Lehtinen says.

Rytkönen was Finland’s first footballer to play professionally abroad. He started in the shirt of KuPS in 1945 and moved to Toulouse in France in 1952.

Rytkönen stayed in Toulu for more than seven years and enjoyed himself better every year, even though he was practically the property of the club.

Scorer Rissanen brought KuPS two championships in 1974 and 1976. He played 403 matches, in which he scored a total of 185 goals.

See also Peskov commented on the possible withdrawal of weapons from Kaliningrad Ari Savolainen presents a studded shoe developed from car studded tires. Illustration of the book Keltamusta legenda.

In the book Lehtinen corrects the information in the history of the Eerikkilä sports college that the Finnish national team coach Olavi Laaksonen would have been the first to use winter studs for soccer shoes.

In the spring and winter of 1969, Laaksonen challenged KuPS to his camps in Eerikkilä for a training match, which the national team unexpectedly lost 1–4.

The shoes of the people of Kuopio had been installed at the Kuopio Kumikorjaamo with studs that were screwed from the car’s winter tires.

“It was the first time Laaksonen saw the studs”, who played on the team Ari Savolainen says in the book.

The following year, the teams in the championship series used similar studded shoes in winter training.

KuPS there are also strong women behind success. The men of KuPS asked Eija Vähälä became chairman of the club in 1995, when “all the men had already been asked”.

“Aunt Tomera” changed the course of the indebted club and football from Kuopio got a new start.

“Sometimes we put all the bills in a big basket and once a week we drew one from it, which was then paid,” Vähälä recalls in the book.

Women’s football entered the KuPS program as late as 2019.

“It is difficult to answer whether it should have been included earlier, but there was no readiness for it before.”

In the fall of 2022, the KuPS women’s team won the Finnish championship, the National League, for the second time in a row.

At Eurokent, the women reached the second qualifying round of the Champions League. KuPS’ men were already eliminated from the Champions League in their first match of the 2020 season.

Lasse Lehtinen: Yellow and black legend: Kuopio Ball Club 100 years. Published by KuPS Oy.

KuPS players celebrate the Finnish championship after the match of the final round of the National Football League. The match against HJK ended 2–2.

