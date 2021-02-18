Football Such a goal of one’s own is often not seen: a calm butt in one’s own net seals the final readings

Portugal’s third league level saw a confusing own goal.

In football seen several own goals each week, but rarely the same as Portugal’s third league level.

Usually, your own goals are unfortunate bounces or poor contact with the ball. However, there are always hits that look like the player of the defending team has tried to put the ball into his own net.

This latter category includes Vilaverdensen Rui Farian performance.

Vilaverdense was losing to Vianense at the end of the match 0-1 as the Vianense player made it through. He lifted the ball over the goalkeeper, but the ball hit the top and bounced to heights.

The ball fell directly to Faria, who seemed to have an easy job pushing the ball away from the goal. He was obviously trying to push the ball over the goal, but he pushed the ball directly into his own goal.

Both teams will continue the series in the middle caste.

He was the first in Finland to report about Faria’s goal pallomeri.net.