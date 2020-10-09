Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Substitute Udo scored KuPS’s winning goal, time was running out for IFK

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Reigning champion KuPS rose to the top of the league by three points to HJK.

Dominant champion Kuopio Ball Club rose to the top of the Veikkausliiga football alone when the team defeated HIFK 3–2 at home.

KuPS were very close to putting themselves one up after 75 minutes as IFK got through on the left, but failing in concentration, he shot the ball wide. Hannu Patrosen reduction and overtime Vitinhon by firing a penalty kick.

The scorer was IFK and Vitinho scored from the penalty spot. Time then ran out of IFK.

KuPS took the lead already in the eighth minute of the match Tabi Mangan with paint. Urho Nissilä added the lead to 2-0 just before the break. After the exchange come Aniekpeno Udo was honored to make a winning hit. Nigerian Udo had time on the field four minutes before his goal.

According to Savon Sanomat, KuPS would have liked to postpone the match when a coronavirus infection appeared in IFK. IFK did not agree to the transfer, STT said.

Veikkausliiga the top have played 18 matches and KuPS has a total of 41 points. HJK is second behind three pins and Turku Inter is 31 points.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Gretchen Whitmer: "Truth and Facts Matter"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In