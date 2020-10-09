Football Substitute Udo scored KuPS’s winning goal, time was running out for IFK

Reigning champion KuPS rose to the top of the league by three points to HJK.

Dominant champion Kuopio Ball Club rose to the top of the Veikkausliiga football alone when the team defeated HIFK 3–2 at home.

KuPS were very close to putting themselves one up after 75 minutes as IFK got through on the left, but failing in concentration, he shot the ball wide. Hannu Patrosen reduction and overtime Vitinhon by firing a penalty kick.

The scorer was IFK and Vitinho scored from the penalty spot. Time then ran out of IFK.

KuPS took the lead already in the eighth minute of the match Tabi Mangan with paint. Urho Nissilä added the lead to 2-0 just before the break. After the exchange come Aniekpeno Udo was honored to make a winning hit. Nigerian Udo had time on the field four minutes before his goal.

According to Savon Sanomat, KuPS would have liked to postpone the match when a coronavirus infection appeared in IFK. IFK did not agree to the transfer, STT said.

Veikkausliiga the top have played 18 matches and KuPS has a total of 41 points. HJK is second behind three pins and Turku Inter is 31 points.