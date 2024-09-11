Football | Strong criticism from Ronaldo for the ManU pilots

Football|Ronaldo criticizes the way of thinking of Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t mince his words when he evaluates the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag attitude based on his recent comments. It tells about it, among other things BBC.

Ronaldo said the club needed to “rebuild everything” to compete for the biggest prizes.

United finished eighth in the Premier League last year, which was the worst performance in the club’s history. This season has started with two losses in three games.

Ronaldo has played for Manchester United twice. He criticized ten Hag’s way of thinking of his former teammate Rio Ferdinand on the podcast. Ten Hag has said that the club cannot fight to win the Premier League or the Champions League.

“As the head coach of Manchester United, you cannot say that the team is not fighting to win the Premier League or the Champions League. It must be said that we are going to try,” Ronaldo stated.

“I hope for the club the same as for myself, that is, that it would be the best. I love that company. I’m not one to forget my past.”

Ronaldo won on his first visit to Manchester in six years, among other things, three Premier League championships and once the Champions League.

The second visit ended in a dispute with ten Hag and a transfer to Saudi Arabia to Al-Nassri in December 2022.

“I don’t respect him because he doesn’t respect me,” Ronaldo said after the decision to leave was announced.

According to Ronaldo, the club must be stirred up to achieve new glory. However, he likes the decision of the club management of his former teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy of acquisition to help ten Hag.

“I think it can be a big help because he knows the club. The club should listen to the guys who have been there,” Ronaldo reflected.

“Ruud knows the club and the fans. If the head coach listens to him, I think they can improve the club a little bit.”