Mikel Areta had a premonition: “I knew that it would happen,” said FC Arsenal coach after the 7-1 gala at PSV Eindhoven with a wide grin: “A special evening, an incredible result.” A team has never scored seven away gates in a knockout game of the Champions League. Arsenal impressed without the long -term injured German striker Kai Havertz in Eindhoven, especially with six different goal scorers (only captain Ödegaard scored twice) and merciless efficiency. In the end, the goal was only 15:12 in favor of Arsenal, almost every second shot of the English was in.

“How we distribute the gates in the team is really impressive,” said Areteta, the quality of the hits was also “incredible”. Arsenal was “in the seventh heaven”, wrote the Sun, the master of the Netherlands was “torn apart”, the Daily Mail stated. Accordingly, the emotional situation at PSV was: “You can lose, just not like that,” said captain Luuk de Jong: “Everyone is upset.” The fans flocked from the stadium well before the final whistle. Arsenal had played with the team of the former Bundesliga coach Peter Bosz, who is increasingly criticized Telegraaf.