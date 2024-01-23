Football streaming for free on Dazn, free mode starts. Here's what to see

Dazn. also in Italy access to content in the app without a subscription: live football matches, highlights, formats and….

Dazn free, football matches and free content streaming for free on the app

After the successful launch in Germany, Dazn announces the possibility of benefiting for free of a selection of content in the app. The new mode introduced globally, and now Also in Italyoffers for the first time to all fans access, without signing up for a subscription, to selected premium sporting content and events, live and on demand, as well as to Dazn's integrated products and services, including news, statistics, predictions , merchandise and ticketing. From highlights to original formats on demand up to one selection of live football matches such as LALIGA EA Sports, Liga Portugal Betclic and the Emirates FA Cup and also space for multisport with the CEV Champions League for men's and women's volleyball.

Dazn free: Tottenham and Manchester City first free football match in streaming

The first football match visible in free mode in Italy on Dazn will be the challenge of FA CUP Between Tottenham and Manchester City scheduled for Friday 26 January, subsequently the three friendlies of the Riyadh Season Cup will also be available in the app, including thehighly anticipated meeting between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with which Dazn makes its debut in free mode globally. Great attention also for the women's competitions with matches from the UEFA Women's Champions League and women's Serie A eBay: making the women's championships as accessible as possible, promoting their visibility and supporting their growth in terms of audience is increasingly a central objective of Dazn's strategy in Italy and globally.

Dazn free, the goal

With over 3.5 billion sports fans present around the world, Dazn's ambition is to create the largest online community where casual and super passionate fans can discover more sports and live richer experiences by choosing a premium or free mode. The launch of some free content represents another strategic step for Dazn towards its transformation into a broader reference platform for all sports fans.

''Our vision is to bring the most innovative sporting experience to as many fans as possible globally and the launch of the free mode is another step in this direction. By offering the best proposal for rights holders and the best app for fans, we are working to involve an ever-increasing number of fans in a complete and interactive ecosystem that can offer all the emotions of great sport”, comments Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia. For those who are not already subscribers to Dazn, simply go to dazn.com/home and, after clicking on one of the free contents available on the home page, register for free in a simple way with e-mail, name and surname.

