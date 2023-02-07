Football | Straight talk from Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate – “He always succeeds”

Al-Nassr is no longer Al-Nassr, but Cristiano Ronaldo plus Al-Nassr.

At the turn of the year Having transferred to Al-Nassr of the Saudi Arabian league Cristiano Ronaldo the initial journey in the new landscape has not been a bed of roses, even though the player has opened his goal account in his new club.

After all, the bank account was already opened earlier: the value of the player’s 2.5-year contract with all extras has been reported in various media to be up to 200 million euros.

Ronaldo’s teammate Luiz Gustavo told For Corriere dello Sportwhat the inclusion of a new star player has meant.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence gives the opponents more fervor to beat the team leading the league. His presence makes our matches more difficult. Opponents try their best against him. Cristiano motivates everyone,” Gustavo said.

He also listed the benefits offered by the Portuguese.

“Cristiano also guarantees a great advantage for our own team because we learn something from him every day in terms of his technical and physical qualities.”

Even though Ronaldo’s new beginning has been filled with difficulties, the teammate of course believes in a great future.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was created for challenges and he always succeeds. He has scored his first goal, so the pressure is off.”

Ronaldo hit Al-Nassr from the penalty spot last Friday against Al-Fateh. Al-Nassr got a 2-2 draw with a goal scored by the star.

The player turned 38 on Sunday. He rose to fame in Europe’s major leagues, where he represented Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He won e.g. Champions League five times and league championship seven times.

Ronaldo has been awarded the Golden Ball (Ballon d’Or) awarded to the world’s best player five times – most recently in 2017.

He started the current season at ManU, but left the club at the end of 2022 due to disagreements.