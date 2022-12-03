Football | Stopping Pelé’s cancer treatments may not be true

According to a Brazilian media source, Pelé is in palliative care. The editor of the New York Times tweeted on Saturday evening that the claim is not true.

of Brazil football legend Pelé There were two types of information about cancer treatment on Saturday.

Brazilian media

according to Pelé would already be in palliative care. Also The Guardian reported on Pelé’s new treatment phase, but the British newspaper relied on the same source, the Folha de S Paulo newspaper.

On Saturday night, a New York Times reporter Tariq Panja tweeted, that the Brazilian media’s information is not true. According to Panja, the hospital has been told that it is about re-evaluating the chemotherapy, not stopping it.

According to the Brazilian media, Pelé would only be given pain relief and treatment for shortness of breath. The information Panja received is completely different and it would still have been about antibiotic treatment for the infection.

“The treatment has worked well for the inflammation. There have been no changes in the status during the last 24 hours,” Panja’s tweet states.

The number one star of the French national football team Kylian Mbappé posted a short message on Saturday on Twitter: “Pray for the king.”

Pelé neither the manager nor the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo have commented on the football legend’s situation. Instead, it was announced last Friday that Pelé is receiving antibiotic treatment and that his condition is stable.

Pelé was diagnosed with colon cancer in September 2021.