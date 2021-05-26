Football STM recommends allowing larger audiences – New guidelines would probably only increase the financial losses of many football clubs

Helsinki IFK is one of the Veikkausliiga teams located in the spread phase, for which STM’s new guidelines would probably increase costs but not income.

Social- and the Department of Health (STM) on Wednesday announced new recommendations regarding public events.

If implemented, the changes would be significant, especially in areas with a better coronavirus situation. However, the final decision rests with the regional authorities.

The harmonization of restrictions has been strongly driven by the Football Veikkausliiga and its clubs. CEO of Veikkausliiga Timo Marjamaa believes that raising the issue has been helpful.

“As unfortunate as it is, if the issue is not strongly emphasized and brings these contradictions to the surprise of others, things would only go forward without thinking at all that these rogues might have a problem in their own situation,” Marjamaa criticized.

Marjamaa welcomes the fact that ‘some common sense’ has been found with regard to the recommendations, especially in the baseline and acceleration areas.

In those areas, STM recommends that audience numbers be not individually restricted at all. Participants must still be able to maintain hand hygiene and the formation of unnecessary congestion and congestion must be avoided.

“Now it’s important that things move forward quickly now. We hope that the authorities will be able to make decisions quickly without going behind the fact that the restrictions will be closed even for the next month, and nothing will be done before that, ”says Marjamaa.

“STM has played a strong role in this. Now that they are raising this issue so strongly, it could be assumed that sympathetic decisions could be made on these issues as well. ”

Timo Marjamaa at the announcement of the Veikkausliiga match program in Helsinki on January 15, 2020.

League leagues There are five areas in the worst corona situation, ie the spreading phase: HJK, HIFK, Honka, FC Inter and FC Lahti.

If STM’s recommendations come into force by decision of the avi, these clubs can admit spectators divided into blocks of 50 people. Chairman of the Helsinki IFK Christoffer Perret tells HS on Wednesday night that they do not yet know the requirements for block allocation.

According to Perret, less than a tenth of the total capacity can be entered in any case. At Töölö Stadium, it could mean a maximum of about a thousand spectators.

According to Perret, in practice, this means that season ticket holders can enter HIFK matches, but general ticket sales cannot be opened.

In the short term, the situation may well lead to even greater losses for clubs as a result of match events. As the number of spectators increases, the organization costs increase, but there will be no ticket revenue.

The same is likely to apply to all five of the above-mentioned range clubs. Admittedly, Perret points out that when season ticket holders enter the stadium, there is no need to pay compensation for season tickets.

Perret feels that, although the recommendations are a step in the right direction, the desired consistency has not yet been achieved.

“This is still quite far from it. The restaurant can open 75 percent of the seats, we 7.5. ”

“Other industries have already been opened in the Helsinki area. I think it is still unreasonable for one industry to be restricted much more severely, even though there is no justification from a health point of view. Or is it even worse to sit inside eating than with a mask outside, ”Perret wonders.

Perret and Marjamaa point out that last year no cases of infection were found in Veikkausliiga matches. At that time, the audience had to be divided into blocks of 500 spectators.

“I feel that decision-makers at all do not understand the nature of the serial sports club industry. In theory, a big concert can be postponed to next year, even if it certainly flies. We are not even allowed to postpone things until next year: if we miss a single match, we will be dropped out of the series, ”Perret says.

