The government intervenes with the utmost firmness on the so-called Lotito amendment on the extension of the existing contract for Serie A TV rights. And the League turns up its nose. This morning the executive presented a suppressive amendment to remove paragraph 5-bis of article 16 of the Milleproroghe, a rule already approved by the Budget and Constitutional Affairs Commissions of the Senate, which provided for a further modification of the Melandri Law (the first had been the extension from 3 to 5 years for the contracts for the sale of television rights), extending the extension to existing contracts which, as far as the top division is concerned, are currently with Dazn and Sky.

The first signatory of the amendment was precisely the senator and president of Lazio Claudio Lotito, who now does not hide a certain bitterness: “They will have to give us the reasons. Is it an extension? Does it involve expense?”, he says controversially underlining the fact that the law does not would have gone in any way to damage public money. And there was also great amazement in via Rosellini, where the heads of the Serie A clubs learned the news while they were meeting in the Assembly: “This change of direction has surprised us – says the president of the Lega Lorenzo Casini – the amendment it was from the majority, instead it was reformulated by the government itself. We are curious to understand what happened, technically it is an extension, it does not cost and it is not automatic”. In fact, the extension would be implemented “where there are economic reasons” and “after a market survey aimed at verifying whether other operators can offer better conditions, he explained”. Casini continues: “It is a measure which, as the entire Assembly recalled today, has no burden on the public finances and is very useful for what will be the new tender for TV rights. If Serie A has more tools to bring more resources to all sport is good for everyone, regardless of colors, majorities or minorities”. The president then adds that Sky and Dazn had not given their willingness to extend, precisely “because this is not a rule in favor of anyone, but in favor of better procedures and negotiations. It is a pity that when there are useful rules, exploited by one side or the other”. The clubs are all aligned: “There are things that need to be clarified better, they are opportunities that can be had. The extension is a thing of common sense, when there is common sense there shouldn’t be any problems”, comments Giovanni at the end of the meeting Carnivals, CEO of Sassuolo. However, Lotito is not one to give up easily and will certainly try to relocate his amendment elsewhere as soon as possible.