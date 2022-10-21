Saturday, October 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Steven Gerrard was fired – the team is in a bad mood

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World Europe
0

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard told the media that he will not give up in football or in life. Just minutes later, he was fired.

An Englishman head coach of football team Aston Villa Steven Gerrard has received departure passports from Pesti. To the team bulletin Gerrard will leave his position immediately.

Just a couple of hours earlier, Aston Villa suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against Fulham. Aston Villa are just barely above the relegation zone in the Premier League. This season Aston Villa have won only two league matches.

In the release, Gerrard is thanked for his work and commitment and wishes for a good future. Gerrard managed to coach Aston Villa for only 11 months.

Yet After the Fulham match, the coach vowed to keep his place.

“I’m a fighter and I never, ever give up, whether it’s football or life. Let’s see what happens. I will continue to fight unless I am told otherwise,” he said at a news conference.

See also  Army deployed to London hospitals to deal with omicron

Just minutes after the media appearance, Aston Villa announced Gerrard’s departure.

In the second Premier League match of the evening, Leicester beat Leeds 2–0. With their win, Leicester pushed Nottingham Forest to the bottom of the league table.

Correction October 21, 2022 at 7:21 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, Aston Villa have not lost their last four games. The team’s previous four matches have two draws and two losses.

#Football #Steven #Gerrard #fired #team #bad #mood

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dr. Abakumov lists methods to combat premature skin aging

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.