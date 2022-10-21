Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard told the media that he will not give up in football or in life. Just minutes later, he was fired.

An Englishman head coach of football team Aston Villa Steven Gerrard has received departure passports from Pesti. To the team bulletin Gerrard will leave his position immediately.

Just a couple of hours earlier, Aston Villa suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss against Fulham. Aston Villa are just barely above the relegation zone in the Premier League. This season Aston Villa have won only two league matches.

In the release, Gerrard is thanked for his work and commitment and wishes for a good future. Gerrard managed to coach Aston Villa for only 11 months.

Yet After the Fulham match, the coach vowed to keep his place.

“I’m a fighter and I never, ever give up, whether it’s football or life. Let’s see what happens. I will continue to fight unless I am told otherwise,” he said at a news conference.

Just minutes after the media appearance, Aston Villa announced Gerrard’s departure.

In the second Premier League match of the evening, Leicester beat Leeds 2–0. With their win, Leicester pushed Nottingham Forest to the bottom of the league table.

Correction October 21, 2022 at 7:21 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, Aston Villa have not lost their last four games. The team’s previous four matches have two draws and two losses.