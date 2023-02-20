Football | Star striker Neymar received good news: his ankle is not broken

Neymar’s club Paris Saint-Germain announced the result of the magnetic resonance imaging on their website.

French the Brazilian star representing football giant Paris Saint-Germain Neymar seems to be recovering from his Sunday injury with a bang.

Neymar, who sprained his right ankle in the Lille match, was carried off the field on a stretcher. The striker, who left the field with tears in his eyes, received some reassuring news after the examinations.

“Neymar sprained his ankle against Lille, and he underwent an MRI scan. It did not reveal a fracture in the ankle,” PSG said on their website.

“His ligament will be re-examined in 48 hours.”

PSG announced the Portuguese defender who, like Neymar, was injured in the Lille match By Nuno Mendes suffering from a small ligament injury in his right knee. Mendes will also be examined again in two days.

PSG beat Lille 4–3. It already led the match 2–0 Kylian Mbappé and with Neymar’s hits until Lille struck three times.

Mbappé leveled the match at 3–3 in the 87th minute, and Lionel Messi scored the winning goal from a free kick in the fifth minute of extra time.