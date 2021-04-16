Football Star player Paul Pogba criticized ManU’s former head coach Jose Mourinho for his ability to lead people, accusing him of underestimating players

French soccer star Paul Pogba harshly criticizes Manchester United’s former head coach José Mourinhoa and this ability to lead people.

Pogba and Mourinho crashed in the fall of 2018, when Mourinho removed Pogba from the position of Captain of ManU. In December 2018, Mourinho was fired.

Pogba accuses Mourinho of belittling players and that this makes players feel like they don’t even exist.

Pogba compare Mourinho to the team’s current head coach, the Norwegian Be to Gunnar Solskjær.

“I am with my situation is different because he is not against players. He doesn’t crowd out players or make them feel like they no longer exist. I think it is the difference between Mourinho and I, “the midfielder Pogba told Sky Sports interview.

Pogba recalled that he was on good terms with Mourinho at first.

“Everyone saw it, and the next day you don’t know what happened. It was a strange thing to me with Mourinho. And I can’t explain it because I don’t know either, ”Pogba said.

Pogba presented his views on Mourinho after he had drifted into a word-of-mouth with Solskjær in Sunday’s match where ManU beat Tottenham 3-1.

Source: The Guardian