Football | SS: A rude announcement from the owner of KuPS about the future – “I don’t want to put two million euros into offsetting losses every year”

Ari Lahti tightens the purse strings, according to Savo Sanomat.

Kuopio Football Club recently celebrated the Finnish women’s football championship. On the men’s side, KuPS was unable to do the same, while HJK took first place in the Veikkausliiga thanks to their better goal difference.

For the people of Kuopio, losing the championship means financially difficult times. The championship path would have offered a sweet path to European games and UEFA’s princely prize money. The fate of the silver medalist is much more dire and there are no promises of millions of income.

KuPS would need them, because the club’s losses are considerable. Savo’s pride makes a loss of around two million euros in the fiscal year ending at the end of November, tells Savon Sanomat. When the turnover is around 2.5 million, the amount of the loss is unimaginably large.

Last year, a loss of 1.8 million euros was accumulated with a turnover of 3.1 million euros. Understandably, something must be done on the club’s going side.

In the last fiscal year, HJK made a profit of around two million euros, while KuPS made a loss of approximately the same amount. In Saturday's game, KuPS took the series points, but Klubi won the championship. Axel Vidjeskog from Kuopio and Matti Peltola from HJK chase the ball.

Thus also thinks the owner of KuPS Ari Lahti.

“We will take a closer look at the economy in the future, because I don’t mind spending two million euros every year to offset losses,” Lahti told Savon Sanom after the final match.

Lahti’s reference is apt, because Savon Sanomat published by according to account information, KuPS has made a loss of around 13 million euros in the 2000s. Profitable financial statements have only been in 2002 (36,160 euros) and 2008 (21,000 euros).

Lahti owns Baie Capital Oy, the parent company of KuPS. Last year, it was recorded in the company’s financial statements as additional information that the owner has committed to finance the company’s (and at the same time the club’s) operations for the next 12 months. The time period expires after one month.

Lahti has threatened to reduce its investment in KuPS before, but despite that continued to support and chase the championship. In his speeches, he has appealed to other local patrons or companies to participate in keeping the yellow-black phenomenon alive.

Saturday after the match, Lahti announced that future cost-saving measures will be seen especially in player fees.

“The player budget will be cut by several hundreds of thousands of euros,” Lahti assured.

In terms of player contracts, the club has kept quiet. KuPS fired the CEO in August Jarmo Heiskanenand no new player contracts have been signed since then.

In the middle of the season Pasi Tuut replaced as head coach Jani Honkavaara the deadline for the extension paper was 9/30, but according to the coach, the club did not use the option. The name of the next season’s head coach is up to guesswork.

On Friday, KuPS announced Heiskanen’s successor. Starting as the new CEO Tomi Erola, who worked for a long time in a similar position on the football side of Ilves. The last job was in the neighboring sport as sales manager of Ilves Hockey.