Football | Sports journalists listed the best of the year – Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas number one

Soccer players Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas are the International Federation of Sports Journalists AIPS‘s choices for the best athletes of 2022.

The Argentine superstar received a huge outpouring of votes in the male athlete of the year vote. He collected a total of 962 votes, which is 25.45 percent of the total votes.

The Swedish pole vaulter finished second Armand Duplantis With 373 votes and third is a French footballer Kylian Mbappé with 366 votes.

The fourth was a French soccer player Karim Benzema (298). Hungarian swimmer Kristóf Milák and a Dutch F1 driver Max Verstappen shared fifth place (189).

Knee injury Spain’s star player Putellas, who missed the summer European Championships because of this, was the voice rake of women with 452 votes. He got 11.96 percent of the votes.

The American swimmer finished second Katie Ledecky (295) and thirdly a Venezuelan track and field athlete, mainly competing in the triple jump Yulimar Rojas (243).

American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin was fourth (238) and a Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Fifth (217).

Among the athletes in winter sports, the American alpine skier who received the sixth most votes in women reached the highest Mikaela Shiffrin (200) and the Norwegian biathlete who received the 12th highest number of votes among men Johannes Thingnes Bø (84).

420 journalists from 113 countries participated in the vote.