Milan – 11 years after Max Allegri’s surprise Scudetto, Milan sent their people into ecstasy by asphalting Sassuolo with three goals in half an hour, and prematurely closing the derby with Inter that should have been hope for a cousin harakiri.

But it is the city of Milan that has triumphantly emerged from the season: after the Inter Scudetto it is time to celebrate that of Milan. The two Milanese, who win the last match with the same result of 3-0, have created the void: Juve are in great difficulty, Napoli are growing in small doses, the Romans do not make the leap in quality and Atalanta it seems at the end of the cycle.

Deserved triumph, the 19th in the glorious history of the Rossoneri and the first since the epic berlusconiana, for a young and ambitious team masterfully directed on the pitch by Pioli and assisted by a competent and passionate manager like Paolo Maldini. Maignan, Tomori, Theo Hernandez and Tonali are the pillars of a team that has found in Leao an overflowing champion who will not be easy to hold back. Relentless terminal arm with Sassuolo is Olivier Giroud, author of a brace that leveled the Scudetto. But on the three goals there is an assist from the best in the field, Leao. Now it will take something more, especially in attack, to play a leading role in the Champions League. But today is the time to celebrate a long-awaited success.

Inter collects a second place that leaves a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth for a few empty bars in the course of work. With Sampdoria comes a clear victory that is useless, but Inzaghi knows he has done a good job, without Lukaku and Hakimi, thanks to a super-tested defense, the well-absorbed couple Barella-Brozovic, to Lautaro’s goals. It won’t take long to keep the Nerazzurri’s future competitive. Milan takes the possessed field in Reggio Emilia and storms a frightened Sassuolo.

Tomori draws football, Leao sows terror on the left wing and it seems the beginning of a shooting. In 10 ‘four excellent occasions with Giroud, Saelemaekers and twice Leao. Recommends towering, but at 17 ‘he must capitulate: Leao is unstoppable, crosses for Giroud who shoots at the net, deviation of Ferrari and the ball that passes under the legs of Consiglio. There is no match, Sassuolo is overwhelmed and their forwards are not set in motion. The lethal weapon is Rafael Leao, after a cannon from Tonali in the 22nd minute deflected for a corner. At 31 ‘Leao drinks Ferrari, the center for Giroud who makes the 18,000 Rossoneri fans of the Maipei and those gathered in Piazza Duomo explode with enthusiasm.

Like a boxer played Sassuolo flounders and Milan closes the games in the 35th minute: Krunic snatches Lopez, throws Leao to the right, crosses for Kessie’s winning incursion. In the second half the pace drops but Milan don’t let go and there is room to share the Scudetto on the pitch with forty year old Ibrahimovic, which puts in his seal but there is an offside by Leao.

Inter faces contract the game with Sampdoria with an ear to the result of Milan. The three of a kind in the first half demotivated the Nerazzurri who were struggling to take off. Audero keeps a good watch on Perisic and Lauto, then at the beginning of the second half, on Barella’s 12 / o assist, Perisic breaks the deadlock, but then gets injured. Sampdoria makes upholstery and Inter takes off with a brace from Correa. But the Scudetto party is from Milan. Napoli in a remodeled formation closes the Spezia practice in half an hour with three goals from Politano, Zielinski and Demme.

But the negative note is given by the incidents between fans with the match interrupted and then resumed. Now that the stadiums are filling up again, the old scourges of football reappear. It is the farewell step of Insigne, Ghoulam and perhaps Koulibaly, but it is also the time of regret for Spalletti who had a very competitive team.

In the Europa League go Lazio, which celebrates fifth place with the 3-3 with Verona, and Roma, which wins hands down with Turin and focuses on Wednesday’s Conference League final with the Feyenoord. The latest passport for Europe is stamped by Fiorentina who easily have a Juve already on vacation and with a staff that will be profoundly changed. The Viola return to Europe but lose Torreira, who for now will return to Arsenal. Atalanta remains in Italy after five years and ends with yet another home defeat, against Empoli, a disappointing season that coincides with the change of ownership. Gasperini should stay but the cycle seems to be winding down.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS