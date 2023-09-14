Friday, September 15, 2023
Football | Spanish newspaper: Real Madrid is suspected of sexual misconduct, several players have been arrested

September 14, 2023
in World Europe
Real Madrid is suspected of sexual misconduct, reports El Confidencial magazine.

Several Spanish club Real Madrid’s youth team and reserve team players are suspected in a case where a minor was allegedly shot in a sex video, says El Confidential magazine.

According to El Confidential, the players are also suspected of spreading the video to other players.

The newspaper says that three players have been arrested in the case. According to El Confidential, these players would be from the youth and reserve teams.

The magazine according to sources, several other players from within the club may be involved in the suspected incident. According to El Confidential’s sources, the suspected incident might also involve the players of the representative team in some way.

El Confidencial says that the mother of the minor victim of the alleged act would have told the authorities about the suspected act. The mother had said that one of the arrested people had filmed a sex video of her daughter and distributed it. The act is said to have taken place in the Canary Islands.

