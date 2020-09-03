Football Spanish media: Jorge Messi failed to reach agreement in Lionel Messi dispute – Argentine media: Messi stays in Barcelona with “90% certainty”

Lionel Mess’s contract dispute with FC Barcelona continues.

FC Barcelona star player Lionel Messin the situation in FC Barcelona is at least confusing. Mess’s father and agent Jorge Messi negotiated with the chairman of FC Barcelona for just over an hour on Wednesday Josep Maria Bartomeun with.

“The first meeting with Bartomeu and Jorge Mess ended without an agreement,” Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo said on its website, according to news agency AFP.

Sports magazine Marca wrote: “Barça is not negotiating Leo’s departure.”

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague said To the BBCthat no solution was reached on Wednesday and more negotiations are ahead.

“At some point, the contract stage is reached, and Messi leaves,” Balague said.

According to Spanish media, negotiations are likely to continue on Thursday.

Thursday the night before, TyC Sports of Argentina Martín Arévalo tweeted that “Leon has a 90 percent chance of staying in Barcelona”. Arévalo is the same reporter who first said Mess sent a fax in which he said he wanted to leave Barcelona.

According to Arévalo, Messi will make his final decision today, Thursday.

“He is seriously considering staying until the summer of 2021 and leaving then after the contract expires,” Arévalo notes.

Messi, 33, has said he wants to leave FC Barcelona now and without a transfer fee. According to FC Barcelona, ​​the buy-out price is EUR 700 million.