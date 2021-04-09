Football Spanish league finds no evidence of racism against Mouctar Diakhaby in Valencia – Spanish Football Association has not yet made its decision

La Liga said it used an outside company to analyze the TV image, sound recordings and social media material to find evidence of suspected racism.

Spanish La Liga said on Friday that it had found no evidence that a Cadiz player Juan Cala would have racistically insulted a Valencian player Mouctar Diakhabya last weekend.

The Spanish Football Association has the final say in discipline and has not yet taken a decision on a case that has received widespread attention both in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

In a match between Cadiz and Valencia, Valencian players left the field in the first half in the middle of the game in protest of an alleged racist insult.

Valencian Diakhaby and Cadiz’s Cala were in midfield as Diakhaby reacted strongly to Cala. Angrily Diakhaby walked off the field after having a heated conversation with Cala and claimed the Spanish player had insulted him racistly.

According to the BBC, a defender of Valencia Jose Gaya said he heard what Cala said to Diakhaby.

“It was a very ugly insult that I’m not going to repeat,” Gaya said.

The Valencians left the field but returned after a game to play without Diakhabya. Valencia became the first Spanish main league team to respond with such protest to racism.

Diakhaby had asked for his teammates to return to the field. The team had to either continue the game or take the risk of a possible points reduction.

Cadiz won the match with 2-1 goals and ended the game without Calaa, who were replaced during the break.

“Events after analysis, we have not found, by our available means, evidence that Juan Torres Ruiz [Juan Cala] would have insulted Mouctar Diakhaby using the alleged language, ”La Liga said in a statement.

Spanish radio station Cope said he picked up Cala’s speeches from the microphones, in which he said “damn it, leave me alone” and then regretted saying “sorry, don’t get angry”. According to Cope, the researchers found no evidence that Cala used racist language.

Diakhaby, 24, who has been in Valencia since 2018, said on social media that he had been insulted racistly.

“This is unbearable, I can’t accept it and you’ve all seen my reaction.”

The Valencian team publicly supported Diakhabya on the training ground.

Cala, 31, told a news conference on Tuesday that she is a victim of “circus” and “witch hunt”. He said he was “amazed and ashamed” when the Valencia team left the field.

“There is no racism in Spanish football. All teams have black players who are well adapted to their teams. ”

The Spanish Football Association has launched a special investigation into Cala.