Football: Spalletti, 'some players like fantasy football more than playing football'

“There's this pitfall of the virtual world compared to the world of real hugs, of something physical. Some like fantasy football more than football, they like something else more than playing football and we are working on this.” The Italian coach Luciano Spalletti said this during a debate in Atreju. “Standing on the bench singing the Italian anthem is something unique,” ​​added Spalletti.

Euro 2024: Spalletti, 'we don't care if someone doesn't believe in us'

“We are reigning champions first of all but we don't care if someone believes in us, the players must believe in themselves. I believe in them. We must never back down carrying this flag on our shoulders and this name.” Italian coach Luciano Spalletti said this about the next European Championships in 2024. “None of our opponents will be happy to meet Italy, then we have to do what is our duty on the pitch. We want to be remembered by everyone for a team that played courageous, ferocious, modern football, going toe-to-toe with its opponents,” added Spalletti.

Football: Spalletti, 'the blue shirt is a gift, we must know how to wear it'

“To belong to something you have to feel part of something. The fundamental thing is to give meaning to your life, otherwise it makes no sense. Commitment must be a constant and continuous motive within sport and the family. We must highlight that we are the ones who bring the thoughts of all Italians into the pitch. We must highlight values, show that we care about this shirt, let people know where we are and who we do it for, the shirt is a gift and we must know how to wear it well and have all the qualities of those who are called to wear it.” The Italian coach Luciano Spalletti said this to Atreju. “For me this period in blue was something new, with things I knew inside that I liked and are passionate about and we try to have an engaging dialogue because then, I dare to call them guys, they need to hear someone tell them things he tries to organize for them, situations they don't know yet”, added the coach.

Football: Spalletti, 'in Naples I felt part of a community'

“I am proud of the honorary citizenship of Naples. There I felt part of a community, my joy was seeing the Neapolitans explode with happiness. True happiness is what you give to others.” Thus from the Atreju stage the coach of the Italian national football team, Luciano Spalletti.

