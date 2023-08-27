Football | Spain’s kissing scandal took another turn – several coaches were fired

Spanish football is booming.

of Spain the first World Cup gold in the history of the women’s national football team had a bitter aftertaste when the president of the country’s football association Luis Rubiales kissed a player of the World Cup team Jennifer Hermosoa31, on the lips at the awards ceremony.

Now there has been another twist in the commotion.

Among other things Expressen reported on Saturday that nearly all the coaches of the Spanish women’s national soccer team resigned in protest against Rubiales. A total of 11 coaches dismissed themselves. The head coach Jorge Vilda was not included in this group.

This was not the only announcement on Saturday. The international football association Fifa said that it had suspended Rubiales for 90 days from all activities under the association.

“Fifa disciplinary has decided to suspend Luis Rubiales from all football activities for 90 days at both national and international level,” Fifa said in its press release.

Soup took more rounds on Friday when Rubiales announced he would not step down despite the barrage of criticism. According to him, the kiss was based on mutual understanding. Hermoso denied this. He felt that he was in a vulnerable position.

The women’s soccer organization Futpro said in a statement on Friday that Hermoso and 80 other national team players will refuse to play for the national team as long as the federation’s “current management continues.”

The RFEF said it is the duty of every player selected for the national team to respond to the call-up.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) questioned Hermoso’s view of the events and said they would “correct every lie spread”.

“Our evidence is convincing. Mr. Chairman did not lie”, the BBC stated in the press release cited.

Hermoso is the Spanish women’s national team’s all-time leading scorer. He has scored 51 goals in the shirt of “La Roja”.