Saturday, February 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Spain wants Frenchman Robin Le Normand in their national team

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Spain wants Frenchman Robin Le Normand in their national team

Le Normand has started the process of acquiring dual citizenship.

of Spain the national football team wants to strengthen its defense with a Frenchman Robin on Le Normandwho has already started the process of obtaining dual citizenship, a source from the Spanish Football Federation confirms to news agency AFP.

The 26-year-old defender has represented Real Sociedad since autumn 2018. Previously, he played in the club’s second team.

Le Normand is not the first “acquisition” made by the Spanish national team from France.

Passed through the French junior national teams Aymeric Laporte got citizenship in the spring of 2021 and made his debut in the national team in the same summer. Laporte went through a similar expedited process to apply for citizenship that Le Normand faces.

Brazilian Diego Costa on the other hand, received Spanish citizenship already in 2013.

According to a source from the Spanish Football Association, Le Normand may not have time to get dual citizenship before the European Championship qualifiers in March.

See also  The first group of people displaced by the war in Ukraine arrives in Mexico

Le Normand has previously dreamed of playing for the French national team.

#Football #Spain #Frenchman #Robin #Normand #national #team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fortnite x Creed 3: the crossover with Adonis Creed is imminent, for a well-known leaker

Fortnite x Creed 3: the crossover with Adonis Creed is imminent, for a well-known leaker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result