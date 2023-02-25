Football | Spain wants Frenchman Robin Le Normand in their national team

Le Normand has started the process of acquiring dual citizenship.

of Spain the national football team wants to strengthen its defense with a Frenchman Robin on Le Normandwho has already started the process of obtaining dual citizenship, a source from the Spanish Football Federation confirms to news agency AFP.

The 26-year-old defender has represented Real Sociedad since autumn 2018. Previously, he played in the club’s second team.

Le Normand is not the first “acquisition” made by the Spanish national team from France.

Passed through the French junior national teams Aymeric Laporte got citizenship in the spring of 2021 and made his debut in the national team in the same summer. Laporte went through a similar expedited process to apply for citizenship that Le Normand faces.

Brazilian Diego Costa on the other hand, received Spanish citizenship already in 2013.

According to a source from the Spanish Football Association, Le Normand may not have time to get dual citizenship before the European Championship qualifiers in March.

Le Normand has previously dreamed of playing for the French national team.