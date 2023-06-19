Monday, June 19, 2023
Football | Spain celebrates winning the Nations League after a tight final

June 19, 2023
June 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Spain celebrates winning the Nations League after a tight final

The final was extremely tight.

Spain beat Croatia in the men’s Nations League final after a penalty shootout 5–4. The match played at the De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam was goalless after regular time and extra time.

The goalkeeper became the hero of Spain Sleep Simonwho saved in the penalty shootout as well Lovro Majerin that Bruno Petkovic companies.

The Spanish players failed in their penalty kick Aymeric Laporte, whose attempt hit the top bar. Spain succeeded in the decisive penalty kick Dani Carvajal.

Croatia, which became independent in 1991, has won World Cup bronze and silver in football, but has never managed to win a prestigious tournament or competition.

The Spanish Football Association cleared 10.5 million euros in prize money for the Nations League victory. Croatia received nine million euros for second place.

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

