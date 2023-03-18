Sunday, March 19, 2023
Football | Southampton drew at the expense of Tottenham – Leeds blew Wolverhampton

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Southampton drew at the expense of Tottenham – Leeds blew Wolverhampton

The bottom end of the Premier League is extremely tight at the moment.

Football The jumbo club of the English Premier League, Southampton, once again showed its ability to stretch against the top end of the league, when the team rose handsomely to a 3-3 draw at the expense of Tottenham on their home field.

Tottenham, who are fourth in the league, already took a 3–1 lead in the second half of the match Harry Kane and by Ivan Perisic with hits, but Southampton did not give up. Theo Walcott reduced the situation just a couple of minutes after Perisic’s goal, and in extra time James Ward-Prowse banged Final readings from the penalty kick.

Southampton, who forced Manchester United to a goalless draw last week, have collected only 23 points, but the challenger clubs are not far from the team. The bottom end of the Premier League is extremely tight at the moment, with 12th-placed Crystal Palace just four points ahead of 20th-placed Southampton.

See also  Music | Perhaps the most unique karaoke bar in Finland is located in the middle of Korpea, and HS spent the evening there

Relegation period Bournemouth, one point ahead of Southampton, suffered a dull 0-3 defeat away to Aston Villa, but Leeds significantly improved their position by defeating Wolverhampton 4-2 away from home.

Leeds rose to 14th place with three points behind Palace and Wolverhampton. Wolves’ Spanish defender Johnny received a red card at the end of the match for violent tackles.

Brentford, which holds the eighth place in the league and is “dry” in terms of its place in the league, was tied 1-1 against Leicester at home. Leicester is also under the threat of relegation, as the team has collected only 25 points.

Recommended

