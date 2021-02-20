Football Southampton cut their losing streak, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel ransacked his own player

Mason Mount shot a penalty kick from Chelsea to the levels.

Southampton broke his losing streak in football in the English Premier League for six consecutive matches by playing a 1-1 home result against Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel Chelsea, on the other hand, has still not suffered a loss as head coach of Chelsea. In January Frank Lampardin replaced Tuchel has piloted Chelsea in all races including seven matches.

Southampton took the lead 33 minutes in, as Takumi Minamino ended his rise to delusion and handsome exterior finishing. 54 minutes into the game, Chelsea had to leave the pitch due to a knee injury Mason Mountin with a penalty kick.

Southampton Jannik Vestergaard bounced into the goal frames in the second half, so the home team was close to the second hit.

In the struggle saw a special exchange roll when Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 76 minutes.

Tuchel said he was disappointed with the English national team leader’s presentation.

“We took Callum Hudson-Odoi to the field, but I wasn’t happy with his attitude, energy and confrontation. We demand one hundred percent. I feel like he’s not in the right shape to help us. I wasn’t happy with his body language, ”Tuchel roared, according to news agency AFP.

However, the German coach said Hudson-Odoi may already be on the field in Chelsea’s next match. The London team will face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

“That was a difficult decision, but tomorrow the matter has already been forgotten. He has every opportunity to be in the opening against Atlético Madrid. ”