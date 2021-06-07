Football South Korean football hero Yoo Sang-Chul, 49, died of pancreatic cancer

Yoo was the guarantor of the 2002 World Cup sensation and a player selected for the constellation team.

Football He co-hosted the World Cup in 2002 with Japan, one of the biggest heroes of the South Korean team Yoo Sang-Chul is dead.

The death of the 49-year-old football hero was reported on Monday South Korean Football Association as well as news agencies AFP and Reuters. Yoon’s cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

South Korea ranked sensationally fourth in its home races. Yoo, who scored one goal, was chosen as the midfielder of the star team at the end of the competition.

Yoo played 124 A-matches in his career and scored 18 goals in them. He made his national team debut in 1994 and played his last game 11 years later in 2005.

As a player, Yoo excelled in the national team in the J-League of Japan and in the K-League of his home country. The midfielder ended his career in 2006 and started as a coach in 2011.

Yoon was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in November 2019, when he had had time to coach his last remaining club, Incheon United, for just a few months.

Yoo would have turned 50 in October this year.