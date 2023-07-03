Football | South Africa’s World Cup team refused to play – there was a 13-year-old in the replacement lineup

The South African soccer World Cup team is protesting the disagreements between the players and the country’s soccer association.

of South Africa The national football team is buzzing on the eve of the Women’s Football World Cup, they say, among other things news agency Reuters and a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

South Africa had a friendly match against Botswana on Sunday. According to Reuters, the match was supposed to prepare South Africa’s World Cup team for the prestigious tournament starting in July, but there was a problem under the game.

The World Cup team refused to play due to disagreements between the players and the South African Football Association (Safa). According to Aftonbladet, each player of the World Cup team receives almost 30 euros from the International Football Federation (Fifa), but they receive nothing from Safa.

In addition, the decision could be influenced by the poor condition of the field, which increased the risk of injury.

The head coach by Desiree Ellis had to assemble a replacement team at short notice. In the end, the match was played, but the South African team was interesting to say the least.

There was, for example, a 13-year-old girl who, according to Aftonbladet, was recruited through a local football club from the match town of Tsakane.

South Africa, who went into the match as early favorites, eventually lost to Botswana 0–5. South Africa is 54th in the women’s Fifa ranking, Botswana is 150th.

Reuters According to Ellis, he was aware of the problem and said that the national team needs to talk to Safa about ways to move on from the situation.

The Women’s Football World Cup will be played from 20 July to 20 August. in Australia and New Zealand. South Africa will play in Group G, where they will face Sweden, Italy and Argentina.