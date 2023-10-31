Football | Sources: HJK is hiring an unknown Spaniard as head coach

HJK’s management chose a new head coach due to the recommendations of the director of sports.

The betting league reigning champion HJK has hired a new head coach, according to information from Sanoma’s sources. The contract of the new head coach, a Spaniard Ferran Sibilan has been done with, but the contract has yet to be announced.

Around the Helsinki Football Club, the air has been thick with rumors about the future head coach after HJK confirmed on Saturday that they will change the head coach after the season. It is understandable, because the job of the head coach of the club is the second most important coaching job in Finland after the job of the head coach of the national team.

That’s why it’s amazing that, according to Sanoma’s sources, HJK is hiring a relatively unknown Spaniard for the job.

HJK’s there has been talk inside that the new head coach is a young Spanish coach with no head coaching experience. The same name has now appeared in rumors on discussion boards and social media, but within HJK the name has appeared before the name led to speculation on social media.

Another source connected to HJK’s inner circle also tells about Sibila’s contract, who says that the contract with Sibila was made last week.

HJK’s management has approved Sibila’s new sports manager Vesa Mäken thanks to recommendations. Mäki has apparently gotten to know Sibila’s Ekkono coaching method in trainings, which Mäki has also participated in.

Sibyl35, is currently working at Swedish major club Malmö FF as a development coach for young players and loan players.

Mäki visited Malmö a month ago, when HJK’s youngsters played against Malmö’s youngsters in the UEFA Youth League competition.

Sibila moved to Malmö from the English Barnsley FC, where she was the Swedish head coach Poya Asbagh as an assistant coach from November 2021 to April 2022. Sibila was Asbagh’s assistant coach at IFK Gothenburg in 2019–2021. In 2017–2018, he was an assistant coach at GIF Sundsvall.

HJK announced last Saturday that he would be changing head coaches after the season. HJK still has three Conference League games left, in which the head coach is Toni Korkeakunnas.