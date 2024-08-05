Football | Sources: HJK has rejected the offer of Topi Keski from the Italian premier league club

Football|The HJK striker is of interest to foreign clubs.

For the 2022 season finally moved from Mikkeli to Helsinki Top Middle are the most interesting players in the Veikkausliiga. And the interest in HJK’s man is not limited to the homeland. Several foreign clubs are after the fast-footed striker.

Italian site Calciomercaton by Cagliari, who plays in Serie A, has made an offer for Keski.

According to another Italian source, HJK has rejected Cagliari’s offer.

According to Italian media, Lecce has also made an offer for the 21-year-old Finn. Lecce would like Keskinen on loan, and the contract would include a purchase option.