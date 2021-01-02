Football Son climbed to a hundred Spurs goals, Tottenham an easy victory over the series promoter

Tottenham knocked down Leeds 3-0.

Korean striker Son Heung-min reached a handsome draw and Tottenham rolled to a 3-0 victory over runner-up Leeds when football’s English Premier League Saturday opened in London. The victory, according to Tottenham, elevated the league to the top battle after four unbeaten matches.

Leeds got a good start to the match, however Harry Kanen penalty for a half hour into the run aided home team.

The goal was already 17th for all the races of the season, including in the 43rd minute, and in the 43rd minute Son hit Kane’s arrangement 2-0. The finish was a hundred for Tottenham’s shirt for Son.

“I am very happy, 100 goals for one club is a big deal. I am very proud, what a great way to start the new year, “Son hehkutteli BBC’s by.

Kanelle the pass was already the ninth to Son’s goal this league season, setting aside the Premier League record.

The duo have now scored a total of 13 goals this season, the more no duo have scored together in one Premier League season.

“I’m a little sad that I received,” H for “input (today). He knew I was there (as he fed). Sometimes it’s telepathy, sometimes we communicate by talking about the goal, ”Son smiled at the duo’s pace of cooperation.

Tottenham’s easy victory was complemented by Toby Alderweireldin goal in the 50th minute. Tottenham rose by four points from Liverpool and Manchester United at the top of the series.

Spurs pilot José Mourinho the gloom on a fine afternoon brought an edge pack Matt Dohertyn exit at the final moments.

The win certainly made it easier for Tottenham to have criticized his players earlier in the day Erik Lamelaa, Sergio Reguilónia and Giovani Lo Celsoa that they had broken the rules of the coronavirus by taking part in the big Christmas party.

Evidence of the celebration of the trio had spread. Lamela did not play on Saturday, Reguilón was on the bench and Lo Celso was sidelined due to injury.