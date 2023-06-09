Football | Soccer players have a significant risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases

Blows to the head and Pushing the ball on exposes you to neurological diseases and increases the probability of a diagnosis of dementia.

With the former soccer players are almost 3.5 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases than a control group and have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia.

The matter is clear from a study commissioned by the English Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the news agency Reuters reports.

The independent study was carried out by the University of Nottingham and its first results have now been peer-reviewed and published.

According to the research report, 2.8 percent of retired soccer players reported medically diagnosed dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. The corresponding figure for the control group was 0.9 percent.

“This means former professional soccer players are 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases [eli hermostoa rappeuttavia] diseases compared to the control group”, in the report it is stated.

In addition, the study showed that former soccer players are twice as likely to fall below the threshold values ​​in dementia tests than the rest of the population.

English the football association has tried to reduce the possible health and dementia risks of football. It decided in July of last year that Pushing the ball on will be prohibited in all matches for under-12s in the 2022-2023 season.

The Scottish Football Association banned kicking from under 12-year-olds in January 2020. A study was published in Scotland in 2019, where the findings are completely in line with a recent English study.

Ex-football players in Scotland are also three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia and other neurological diseases than the control group.