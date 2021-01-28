Football Snowmobile video reveals Cristiano Ronaldo’s violation of corona regulations at the ski resort

Italian police are investigating the actions of a football star and his girlfriend.

Football Playing in the Italian main series Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo has encountered difficulties in violating the country’s interest rate regulations, says Swedish newspaper Expressen.

Expressen borrows from the Italian Corriere dello Sportia, which news football star and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguezin the holiday led to a police investigation.

The duo celebrated Rodríguez’s birthdays at the Courmayeur ski resort 150 kilometers from Turin, in violation of existing travel restrictions.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez, who stayed in a closed hotel, were caught due to a snowmobile video posted on Instagram. The video was later removed, but it is still spreading on the internet.

News agency According to AFP, both the star footballer and his girlfriend are facing a fine of 400 euros.

Ronaldo fell ill with a corona last fall. His club, Juventus, declined on Thursday to comment on Ronaldo’s hotel and snowmobile holiday to AFP.