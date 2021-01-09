A snowstorm has shaken large areas of Spain.

Spain and especially the capital Madrid is plagued by a snowstorm called Filomena. As a result, a number of football matches have also been canceled, including the encounter between the Spanish league top team Atlético Madrid and Atlético Bilbao.

By contrast, Real Madrid’s away match against Osasuna was not canceled, although Real Madrid suggested it. The pre-match rehearsals took place on Friday in the snowfall of Madrid, from which Real Madrid posted a video on Twitter.

Because of the snow, it has been easier to play snowboarding in Madrid than to play football.

The Mostoles area in Madrid was able to snowboard on Saturday.­

Real Madrid departed later Friday night for Pampalona, ​​Osasuna’s hometown, but the plane waited more than two hours at the airport due to snowfall, Reuters reports.

“They [lennonjohto] said the outlook is bleak. The runway for the take-offs is closed because the de-icers are for landing, ”a Real Madrid spokesman said.

“It’s estimated we’re here for over two hours. The anger is already considerable. ”

According to the weather forecast, there will be at least some snow in Pampalona during the match. The temperature is two degrees below zero. The match between Osasuna and Real Madrid starts at 10 p.m.