Football | Slovakia’s lead melted away quickly – Romania countered from the spot

Football|HS follows the last game day of the first group of the European Championships.

Football The preliminary groups of the European Championships will be completed today. The final day of the first group will be crowned by a four-match series.

In the fully open E-block, there is plenty to be excited about. Each country is level with three points, so anything can still happen. The group can be played in the qualifiers Slovakia-Romania and Ukraine-Belgium starting at 19:00.

The evening will also feature the matches Georgia–Portugal and Czech Republic–Turkey. A draw is enough for Turkey to secure a place in the next round, the Czech Republic needs a win.

26.6. Schedule and results Slovakia–Romania at 19:00, Frankfurt

Ukraine–Belgium at 19:00, Stuttgart

Georgia–Portugal at 22:00, Gelsenkirchen

Czech Republic–Turkey at 22:00, Hamburg

HS follows the events of the race day moment by moment. The tracking opens below.