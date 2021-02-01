Liverpool seals the trades from the central defender they need on the last day of the transfer period.

Premier League club Liverpool has signed a contract with the Central Defender Ben Daviesin transfer from Preston to Liverpool, Sky Sports says.

Liverpool aimed to acquire a Central Defender before the end of the transfer period, but its options withered away.

Liverpool will pay £ 2 million for defender Preston. Liverpool Young Central Defender Sepp Van Den Berg will at the same time transfer the loan to Preston for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool have had to cope without their central defenders Virgil van Dijkiä and Joe Gomezia due to long-term injuries. Liverpool experienced another setback last week when Joel Matip suffered an ankle injury in a winning match against Tottenham.

Head coach Jürgen Klopp has played for midfielders Fabinhoa and Jordan Hendersonia in defense this season and at the same time he has had to rely on young players.

On Sunday, Liverpool used Henderson and a 23-year-old as central defenders Nathaniel Phillips as central defenders when it beat West Ham United by 3-1. Liverpool will meet Brighton Hove & Albion next Wednesday.