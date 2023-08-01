Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Football | Sky Sports: Bayern Munich ready to make a record bid for Harry Kane

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in World Europe
Football | Sky Sports: Bayern Munich ready to make a record bid for Harry Kane

Kane is ready to talk to Bayern about a deal.

British TV company According to Sky Sports The big German club Bayern Munich has persuaded the star striker of Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane, 30, to move to the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich is ready to make the biggest single transfer of Kane in its club history.

Bayern’s current record transfer took place in 2019 when Bayern bought Lucas Hernandez From Atlético Madrid for 80 million euros.

According to Sky Sports, there is still a difference of opinion between Bayern and Tottenham over the value of the player, but Kane is ready to officially negotiate with Bayern if Tottenham are happy with the contract offer.

The clubs were supposed to meet last week, but the meeting was postponed as negotiations continued at the same time. CEO of Bayern Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe traveled to London on Monday.

Kane has a year left on his contract, and Tottenham risk losing the player without a transfer fee when the contract expires. Kane has not been ready to sign an extension with Tottenham.

