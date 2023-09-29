Football | Sky News: The Swedish boss defended the competition of Russian minors in Uefa

According to Sky News, the president of the Swedish Football Association, Karl-Erik Nilsson, was one of five vice-presidents who advocated allowing underage Russian players to compete.

Swedish president of the football association Karl-Erik Nilsson surprised the Swedish Football Association when, as vice-president of the European Football Association UEFA, he advocated allowing underage Russian players to participate in international competitions, says Sky News.

Uefa decided this week that it will allow Russia’s under-17 national teams back into their international competitions. Russian teams cannot play under Russian symbols, wear national team uniforms or play on their home field.

Sweden, which is organizing the under-17 European Championship for girls next May, has said that the Russian team will not be allowed to play in the tournament.

According to Sky News, three UEFA vice-presidents opposed allowing Russians to compete. Britain’s David Gill and Laura McAllister and Poland Zbigniew Boniek opposed the decision. Italian Gabriele Gravina was in favor of Nilsson.

However, the Swedish Football Association is an obstacle to UEFA and Nilsson’s ideas.

“Swedish National Federation of Sports [vastaa Olympiakomiteaa] has decided that Russian child and youth athletes cannot compete in Sweden. We have also announced that we will not compete against Russian teams outside of Sweden. That’s our message,” the president of the Swedish Football Association Fredrik Reinfeldt said on Wednesday Aftonbladet by.

Nilsson is the president of the Swedish National Sports Confederation.

On Friday, he commented briefly on the matter to Swedish Public Broadcasting for SVT.

“I don’t recognize myself at all from the British media’s description of the UEFA executive meeting. Our internal discussions are not public. Therefore, I cannot comment on how the voting took place or its results,” Nilsson told SVT in his message.

Nilsson did not answer the question about how he voted or UEFA’s position on the participation of Russian teams in youth competitions.

“I can say, however, that the most important decision was that Uefa will not allow Russian adult national teams to participate in competitions until the horrific war is over, even though there was pressure for a different decision.”