The former goalkeeper of the Veikkausliiga was called to the war in Russia, says Satakunta Kansa.

In Pori resident Aleksandr Kokko35, received People of Satakunta including a message from his sister who lives in St. Petersburg a few months ago. Sisko said that Kokko had been called to fight in the Russian forces.

The invitation letter was found in Koko’s own apartment in St. Petersburg, which her sister visits from time to time.

Kokko is a former top soccer player who was born in Russia but moved to Finland at a young age, two-time goal king of the Veikkausliiga. In addition to Finland, he also has Russian nationality.

Kokko received an invitation to the Russian military forces, even though he has completed his military service in Finland.

“I reported these issues to the Russian authorities and they said that it’s fine, the matter is fine. I’m still not going to Russia any time soon. Not the groups [äiti ja isä] I would even be allowed there,” Kokko, who has an Inger-Finnish background, told SK.

The size the family moved from Russia to Pori when he was ten years old.

“My father had a passport from the Soviet Union, but the passport said ‘Finland’ as his nationality. His family was once stationed in Uzbekistan, from where his father moved to Leningrad [nykyinen Pietari], where I myself was born. From there, the whole family moved to Pori”, Kokko recounted the history of his family to SK.

Kokko, who last played in RoPS in the 2020 season, lived in his hometown for the last few years, but moved to Finland before the war started, according to SK. Now he starts as an assistant coach and C-junior coach for FC Jazz, which plays in Kakkone.

bonfire played at the peak of a handsome football career. He won the Veikkausliiga goal kingship in 2008 and 2015 and was selected as the Veikkausliiga player of the year in 2015.

He is remembered especially from the ranks of Honga and RoPS.

Kokko has played one national A match and youth national matches in Finland’s shirt. He was part of the under-21 national team in the 2009 European Championship.