Football SJK terminates home player’s nightmare contract – MTV: Brawl with another player in the background

Emmanuel Ledesma, who fell in love with the Veikkausliiga last autumn, will not continue at SJK.

Football The Seinäjoki Football Club, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, has dismantled its star player Emmanuel Ledesman agreement.

The club announced on Thursday that the contract in force at the end of this season had been terminated in agreement with the player. Ledesma leaves SJK immediately.

According to SJK, the contract was terminated because Ledesma wants to return to his family in his home country of Argentina. The family had moved to Seinäjoki in the winter, but due to adjustment difficulties, other family members had returned to Argentina.

“Since then, I have had a really hard time being apart of them, and together we have come to the conclusion that it is best for me to return home to Argentina,” Ledesma said in a SJK press release.

Ledesma, 33, had time to play at SJK for just under a year. For the rest of last season, he was among the best in the Veikkausliiga, but this season the grips were weak.

The termination of the contract even before the official announcement of the news MTV saidthat the background would have been a conflict during rehearsals on Wednesday in which Ledesma would have teamed up with another foreign player from SJK.

SJK did not comment on the allegations to MTV or mention it in its press release.