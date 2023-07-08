Honka lost for the first time in over a month after Ehejeri saved SJK a clean sheet.

From an Englishman was on loan from the big club Arsenal in the football league SJK Ovie Ejeheri played his last game in Finland on Saturday and saved a 1–0 win over Honga in his farewell match.

Ejeheri is one of the big reasons for SJK’s excellent start to the season. In 14 league matches, only eight goals were scored behind him. SJK collected 31 series points during Ejeher’s tenure, and the Honka win lifted the Seinjoki team to second place in the league.

League leader KuPS has collected the same number of points and played two more matches, but the better goal difference keeps the Kuopio team in the top spot.

“Ovie is a great talent. He fit our system perfectly, and we managed to develop him. That’s what we do here. We develop young players forward, and Ovie will hopefully continue his development all the way to the top of the world,” said SJK’s head coach Joaquin Gomez.

Ejeher is replaced in SJK by a Latvian Krisjanis Zviedriswho will be able to represent as soon as next week.

SJK’s Saturday’s winning goal was scored by a striker Jeremiah Strengfor whom the goal was the fifth of the league season.

On Saturday, Honka suffered its first loss in over a month.

“We have gotten better results than in the early season, but this kind of management should create more chances. Due to the game in the Finnish Cup, we had challenging starting points for the game, but our players handled the situation well”, commented Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasara.