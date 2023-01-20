Football | SJK acquired a goalkeeper from Arsenal on a loan deal – “I’ve learned words in Finnish”

Ovie Ejeher strengthens SJK for half a year.

Football SJK Seinäjoki, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, has acquired a goalkeeper with a loan agreement Ovie Ejeherin.

The 19-year-old Englishman Ejeher is one of the goalkeepers of Arsenal, who plays in the English Premier League, but has not played any matches in the representative team.

The length of Ejeher’s loan agreement is six months, says SJK in its press release. He will return to London for the 2023-2024 training season.

Ejeheri grew up in Arsenal and played in youth teams in different age groups. Ejeheri is also a regular member of Arsenal’s representative team’s training ring and this season he was on loan at Chelmsford FC.

“This is a really great and exciting experience for me to come to Finland. It’s not as cold here as many people said beforehand, but it was actually warmer here than at home when I left,” says Ejeheri in the press release.

“I didn’t know much about Finland beforehand, but I have found out. I have even learned words in Finnish. I already know how to greet and introduce myself in Finnish, and I know what ‘welcome’ means.”