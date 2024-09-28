Saturday, September 28, 2024
Football | Six young players went missing after a landslide in Nepal

September 28, 2024
We are currently looking for players.

Six A young player of the Nepal Football Association Academy has gone missing due to a landslide. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

Heavy rain triggered a landslide in the Makwanpuri district of Nepal. Six young soccer players are said to have been trapped by a landslide. The players were heading towards a safer area.

“The search is currently underway. The other players who were in the same place have been moved to a safe area,” the Nepal Football Association writes in its announcement.

in Nepal there are heavy rains and heavy floods at the moment. According to Reuters, the floods and the landslides caused by them have killed at least 38 people.

Material moved by landslides has also blocked roads in at least 28 places. Heavy rain is likely to continue until Sunday morning.

