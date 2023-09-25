Football | Siren’s twins are firmly involved in the competition for Helmarie’s playing spot

Oona and Emmi Siren, who have played together all their lives, joined the national team coached by Marko Saloranna a year ago.

Finland With this year’s strong performances, the women’s national football team has reached a situation where there are plenty of different player options available for different playing venues.

The competition for playing minutes is tight. The head coach Marko Saloranta twin sisters who joined the national team a year ago I am and Emmi Siren22, missed minutes in the opening game of the Nations League in Turku on Friday, but that does not discourage the KuPS duo.

“Of course, you always want to get to the field, and it’s always disappointing if you don’t get there. But I am also aware that competition [pelipaikoista] is really hard, and that game on Friday went really well. We’ve been in a good mood here, in training and otherwise”, Oona Siren, who plays in the midfield, referred to Finland’s 4–0 victory.

“The atmosphere in Turku was really great, and it gives me even more motivation to compete for a place,” said Emmi Siren, who played as a fullback in the national team.

Emmi Siren plays as a defender.

A new opportunity for game minutes is on Tuesday, when Finland meets Romania in the second round of matches. Finland goes into the away match as a favorite, after all, from February, Romania’s 4–0 knockout in the international tournament played in Cyprus is at the bottom.

“We don’t know anything about the lineup yet, but I think there might be some recycling. There are so many good players in the team”, says Emmi Siren, who was sidelined for three months due to a knee injury in the early season.

The head coach Saloranta is a familiar figure to both Sirens from the girls’ national teams for a long time. Among other things, the Sirens were part of the Saloranta team in 2018, when Finland’s under-17 girls achieved third place in the age group European Championships and historically qualified for the World Championships.

The Helmarit of Saloranta actively attack, which pleases the Sirens.

“I like the fact that we want to play boldly, take control of the ball and open up the game in a versatile way,” says Emmi.

“He [Saloranta] wants to talk to players. It seems that he has diversified his attacking play a lot”, adds Oona.

The Sirens could have been promoted to the A national team earlier, due to their playing skills, but Saloranta’s predecessor Anna Signeulin in the national team, the young players hardly got debut opportunities.

“At the time, it seemed like a far-fetched thing that I would get a call-up to the A national team,” says Emmi Siren.

People from Vantaa The Sirens have played together throughout their careers, including in the National League, where the duo previously represented the Tikkurila Palloseura. The siblings live together and study as a counterbalance to football at the University of Eastern Finland.

“It is quite an option that we go to different clubs in the future, although it will certainly be a big change if it happens that way at some point”, Oona reflects and says that there have also been requests for transfers from abroad.

Next Sunday, KuPS represented by Sirens will meet HJK in the final match of the Finnish Cup. The people of Kuopio lead the national league by six points to HJK.