Football | Simo Valakari, who left KuPS, will move to the Latvian league as head coach

Kuopio Left the ball club behind Simo Valakari continues his career as the head coach of the Latvian football club FK Auda. Auda talked about his acquisition of a coach on Twitter and on its website.

Auda, who comes from near Riga, has made a rapid rise to the top of the Latvian league in recent years. The team finished fifth in the league last season and celebrated the victory of the Latvian Cup, which brought a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

Valakari, 49, was the head coach of KuPS in the last two seasons and led the team to two Finnish Cup victories and league silver.

Valakari’s time at KuPS ended last Friday, when the Kuopio club announced in a press release that they had terminated their head coach’s contract.

In 2015, Valakari piloted SJK to the Finnish champion, and from 2017 to 2020 he was the head coach of the Norwegian team Tromsö IL.