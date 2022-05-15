with video Manchester City still give Liverpool hope, Everton give away the lead and don’t play safe

Manchester City are still on track for their fourth title in five seasons, but the Premier League battle is likely to be decided on the final day. Pep Guardiola’s side fell 2-0 behind West Ham United this afternoon, but fought their way back to 2-2. In the 86th minute, Riyad Mahrez could have secured the unofficial championship for City, but Lukasz Fabianski saved his penalty.