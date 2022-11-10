Schreuder finds Europa League draw for Ajax ‘not easy’, Luuk de Jong is looking forward to seeing again

Ajax and PSV know the opponents in the intermediate round of the Europa League. Ajax is linked to Union Berlin and PSV will take on Sevilla. The first match of the intermediate round will take place on February 16, and the return will be played a week later. The draw for the eighth finals will be on February 24, where Feyenoord will anyway go into the tube, and perhaps also Ajax and PSV.